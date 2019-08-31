The Irish company, P&ID trying to make Nigeria poorer with a charge of $9b billion on national assets said the country should hold the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami responsible.
It blamed Malami’s inaction and dilly dallying for the turn of events and not past governments, noting …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Zw42be
Get More Nigeria Political News
It blamed Malami’s inaction and dilly dallying for the turn of events and not past governments, noting …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Zw42be
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]