Justforex_nb_campaign

Business P&ID saga: FG talks tough, moves to confiscate company’s assets in Nigeria – Legit.ng

#1
Legal documents are being prepared by the federal government, to enable it confiscate assets of Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) in Nigeria.

The development was made public by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, when he appeared...

p&id.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2VTD3Bm

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[83]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top