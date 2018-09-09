  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Business PACAC Explains Why FG Turned Spotlight on Multinationals – Thisdaylive

#1
The Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC) has explained why it is shifting the war against corruption in the country from politically exposed persons to multinationals.

According to the Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Africa and indeed Nigeria losses more from Illicit …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2wZDheI


Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[40]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top