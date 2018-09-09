The Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC) has explained why it is shifting the war against corruption in the country from politically exposed persons to multinationals.
According to the Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Africa and indeed Nigeria losses more from Illicit …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2wZDheI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to the Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Africa and indeed Nigeria losses more from Illicit …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2wZDheI
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]