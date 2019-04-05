Business Paga celebrates 10 years of mobile payment – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Mobile money company, Paga, clocks 10 years in business since being founded in 2009 and officially opened its doors for commercial operations in 2012.

This April marks 10 years since Tayo Oviosu, Paga’s founder and CEO, embarked on the Paga …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2K5zsxC

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top