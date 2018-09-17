A new Miss Ukraine was crowned on Thursday in the country’s capital city of Kiev.
But the celebratory beauty pageant that concluded with Veronika Didusenko winning the title and wearing the prized sash and crown has taken quite a turn....
via www.yahoo.com – https://ift.tt/2IksTms
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
But the celebratory beauty pageant that concluded with Veronika Didusenko winning the title and wearing the prized sash and crown has taken quite a turn....
via www.yahoo.com – https://ift.tt/2IksTms
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[114]