World Palestine Joins INTERPOL As A Member State

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 27, 2017 at 11:19 AM. Views count: 46

    Palestine joined Interpol as a member state on Wednesday, a move opposed by Israel, in a vote at the international police organization’s general assembly in Beijing, Interpol said.

    “The State of Palestine and the Solomon Islands are now INTERPOL member countries,” an Interpol tweet read.

    The Israeli Foreign Ministry, which said earlier that Israel’s efforts to delay a vote until next year had failed, had no immediate comment on the decision.

    Israel had contended that Palestine is not a state and that it is ineligible for Interpol membership. Under interim Israeli-Palestinian peace deals, a Palestinian Authority was granted limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

    “This victory was made possible because of the principled position of the majority of Interpol members,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said in a statement.

    The Palestine Liberation Organization said on Twitter that more than 75 percent of Interpol members voted to approve membership.
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 27, 2017 at 11:19 AM
