JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business Palm oil imports gulp N504bn in five years – Naijabizcom

#1
Importation of palm oil into the country gulped $1.4bn (about N504bn) in the past five years, investigation has shown.

Global import data from the United States Department of Agriculture indicate that Nigeria imported a total of 2.04 million tonnes of palm oil between 2014 and the first few months …

oil.jpg

Read more via Naijabizcom – https://ift.tt/2KBgDiP

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top