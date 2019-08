Importation of palm oil into the country gulped $1.4bn (about N504bn) in the past five years, investigation has shown.Global import data from the United States Department of Agriculture indicate that Nigeria imported a total of 2.04 million tonnes of palm oil between 2014 and the first few months …Read more via Naijabizcom – https://ift.tt/2KBgDiP Get more: Nigeria Business News