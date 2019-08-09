Importation of palm oil into the country gulped $1.4bn (about N504bn) in the past five years, investigation has shown.
Global import data from the United States Department of Agriculture indicate that Nigeria imported a total of 2.04 million tonnes of palm oil between 2014 and the first few months …
Read more via Naijabizcom – https://ift.tt/2KBgDiP
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Global import data from the United States Department of Agriculture indicate that Nigeria imported a total of 2.04 million tonnes of palm oil between 2014 and the first few months …
Read more via Naijabizcom – https://ift.tt/2KBgDiP
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]