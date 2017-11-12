Submit Post Advertise

Metro Pandemonium as Boko Haram Invade Borno Village At Midnight

    Boko Haram terrorists during the weekend stormed Maikadiri village in Askira-Uba LGA of Borno state, killing two people and razing several houses.

    The attackers reportedly crept upon the sleeping villagers at about midnight and began to shoot sporadically.

    “They killed at least two people and set ablaze some houses, including that of the Hakimi (District Head) of Maikadiri”, said Abbas Gava, the spokesman of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Borno State.

    “The attack occurred between 12 midnight and early hours of Sunday: they also burnt down an SUV belonging to the District Head, and then took away two of his pick-up vans.”

    “We just got the report from our commander in charge of Askira-Uba, Mr Hamidu Wampana, who confirmed the attack to us", he added.
     

