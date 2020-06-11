Video Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19 | Nigeria News Today | Latest COVID19 Updates

#1

Panic At National Assembly As Over 50 Lawmakers Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19 | Sahara Reporters - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

Nollywood actor Pa James begs for funds as living conditions worsen - PM News - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

How the US caught flashy Nigerian Instagrammers 'with $40m' - BBC News - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

Breaking: Hushpuppi has tested positive for Covid-19 in prison - Instablog9ja - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

EFCC picks Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar to replace Magu - Daily Post - Nigeria News Links | Today's Updates - Nigerian Bulletin

