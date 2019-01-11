Metro Panic Spreads In Borno As Boko Haram Infiltrates Maiduguri Suburbs, Creating Fears – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The military has said that Boko Haram insurgents have infiltrated some areas around Maiduguri, the Borno State capital instilling fear by asking people to vacate their homes, TheCable reports.

Spokesman of Operation Lafiya Dole, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Thursday morning, said the insurgents were out …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2RErNcm

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top