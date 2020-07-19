If you're looking for a reliable sportsbook for African bettors, then Parimatch has you covered. Although this bookmaker has its roots in Europe, it recently moved to offer sports betting services in Africa. Through the company Parimatch, sports fans in countries like Tanzania, Uganda, and the DRC can now access some of the leading events from a well-established bookmaker.
Although this is an online bookmaker, sports fans in the African countries where it's been set up can access betting services through their betting stores. These are a great option for when you aren't near a computer or when your phone is out of data bundles. The stores enable you to check the various sports you can bet on, try out some live betting since some matches are live-streamed there, and also place bets on upcoming events.
To ensure everything offered is in line with the various countries' regulators, the bookmaker has to have valid licenses. Parimatch Tanzania has its operations run by Ultimate Gaming System Limited under the Gaming Board of Tanzania's laws. Therefore, you can look forward to a safe sports betting experience.
Registration
Before you get started, make sure you've registered for a Parimatch account. This is a simple process that takes less than five minutes since all you need to do is:
Bonuses
Whenever you'd like to boost your bankroll or take part in promotions, then head over to the Promos section. This is where bettors on the platform can find all the available bonuses. Currently, the site features a 10% cashback offer over the weekend for gamers in the Live Casino section. For sports bettors, there's the Toto Jackpot and also a 20% weekend cashback valid on the BetGames section.
Sportsbook
If sports are what you're looking for, then you're in the right place. Parimatch Tanzania is one of the few online bookmakers with several sports available to African bettors. These include:
You can also get to stream some games in real-time on the platform through the Live Events section. However, you can only gain access to the live-stream if you've signed into your account.
Another section of the platform that's for sports lovers is the Virtuals. These are games from different providers that you can bet on, just as you would with real sports events. With these events, you can choose whether to bet with real money or virtual credits. If you're not familiar with how these games play out, try out the Parimatch TZ Demo option to get virtual betting credits from the platform. Some of the games you can look forward to here include:
Although there are Parimatch Africa betting stores, you should try out the online platform instead. That's because you'll get more services there than you would at the agent stores. The online site is easy to navigate through, with a collapsible menu to the left so that the screen isn't cluttered.
Along the top of the screen are menu items leading you to:
Although this is an online bookmaker, sports fans in the African countries where it's been set up can access betting services through their betting stores. These are a great option for when you aren't near a computer or when your phone is out of data bundles. The stores enable you to check the various sports you can bet on, try out some live betting since some matches are live-streamed there, and also place bets on upcoming events.
To ensure everything offered is in line with the various countries' regulators, the bookmaker has to have valid licenses. Parimatch Tanzania has its operations run by Ultimate Gaming System Limited under the Gaming Board of Tanzania's laws. Therefore, you can look forward to a safe sports betting experience.
Registration
Before you get started, make sure you've registered for a Parimatch account. This is a simple process that takes less than five minutes since all you need to do is:
- Load the sportsbook's online platform
- Click Sign Up and fill in the requested details
- Wait for a verification text
Bonuses
Whenever you'd like to boost your bankroll or take part in promotions, then head over to the Promos section. This is where bettors on the platform can find all the available bonuses. Currently, the site features a 10% cashback offer over the weekend for gamers in the Live Casino section. For sports bettors, there's the Toto Jackpot and also a 20% weekend cashback valid on the BetGames section.
Sportsbook
If sports are what you're looking for, then you're in the right place. Parimatch Tanzania is one of the few online bookmakers with several sports available to African bettors. These include:
- Football
- Tennis
- Table Tennis
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Futsal
- American Football
- Handball
- Boxing
- MMA
- Volleyball
- Ice Hockey
- Esports
- Baseball
- Rugby
- UFC
You can also get to stream some games in real-time on the platform through the Live Events section. However, you can only gain access to the live-stream if you've signed into your account.
Another section of the platform that's for sports lovers is the Virtuals. These are games from different providers that you can bet on, just as you would with real sports events. With these events, you can choose whether to bet with real money or virtual credits. If you're not familiar with how these games play out, try out the Parimatch TZ Demo option to get virtual betting credits from the platform. Some of the games you can look forward to here include:
- Virtual Football League Mode
- Spin2Win
- Virtual Basketball League
- JetX
- Virtual Tennis In-Play
- Speedway
- Virtual Horses Kiron
- Dog Races
- Instant Velodrome Racing
Although there are Parimatch Africa betting stores, you should try out the online platform instead. That's because you'll get more services there than you would at the agent stores. The online site is easy to navigate through, with a collapsible menu to the left so that the screen isn't cluttered.
Along the top of the screen are menu items leading you to:
- Sports
- Live Events
- Casino
- Virtuals
PLACE YOUR ADVERT HERE
Connect with people interested in making and saving money, currencies including bitcoins, trading platforms and other opportunities
Connect with people interested in making and saving money, currencies including bitcoins, trading platforms and other opportunities