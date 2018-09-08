State governors across party lines are presently fuming over an alleged secret payment of N16.67 billion, said to be the last tranche of Paris Club refund payment to Osun state government.
The state government was in December 2017 paid along other states by the federal government the third tranche of the refund, amounting to N6.3 billion.
READ MORE HERE
The state government was in December 2017 paid along other states by the federal government the third tranche of the refund, amounting to N6.3 billion.
READ MORE HERE