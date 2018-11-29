Paris Hilton has finally opened up about her failed engagement to Chris Zilka.
The socialite addressed her split from the actor for the first time during Wednesday’s appearance on The Talk, where she told the hosts that she is “doing really good,” not at all bothered by the breakup. “I’m just really having my …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2DPOkvf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The socialite addressed her split from the actor for the first time during Wednesday’s appearance on The Talk, where she told the hosts that she is “doing really good,” not at all bothered by the breakup. “I’m just really having my …
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2DPOkvf
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[41]