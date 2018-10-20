The Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, Esq, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to stand up against impunity as well as reject result of any party primary that was not monitored by the electoral body.
Ojukwu, who made the call yesterday …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PKlJuq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ojukwu, who made the call yesterday …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2PKlJuq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[46]