World Passenger is covered head to toe in BUBBLE WRAP as he is deported to Cameroon from Turkey – Mail Online

#1
Passenger is covered head to toe in BUBBLE WRAP as he is deported to Cameroon from Turkey for having a fake visa

Shoe dealer Emmanuel Fosso Someon Chedjou, 47, was on business trip to Dubai He was arrested during a layover in Istanbul and accused of …

man sac.JPG

Read more via News | Mail Online – https://ift.tt/2HMTNE2

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top