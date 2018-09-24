The popular preacher displayed his prowess in a recent Instagram video. For many, Pastor Enoch Adeboye is simply a beloved pastor.
Turns out the cleric, fondly referred to as Daddy G.O, is also a skilled pianist. On September 22, 2018, the General …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2PZXxE5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Turns out the cleric, fondly referred to as Daddy G.O, is also a skilled pianist. On September 22, 2018, the General …
Read more via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2PZXxE5
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]