Metro Pastor Adeboye - I Was Richer Than RCCG Before I Became G.O

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Feb 20, 2017 at 7:23 AM.

  Jules

    Jules

    Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG,
    shocked worshippers when he declared that the church’s total income when he took over its leadership was less than his pay.

    Adeboye made the disclosure while ministering during a three-day special programme to end the church’s 40-day fasting and prayer period at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, Lagos Ibadan Expressway; VANGUARD reports.

    “When God called me into full time ministry, I must tell you the truth, I was afraid because things were rough. I knew poverty when I was young but I became a university teacher with the belief that my days of poverty were gone.

    “When God asked me to leave my job to become a full-time pastor, the total income of the church was less than my salary and we were to share it among some 39 people.

    ''I was really afraid but God gave me one promise. He said do not worry my son, I will be with you. If you are wondering why my case is different, it is because God told me that He will be with me and He has been faithful to His promise.”
     
    Jules, Feb 20, 2017 at 7:23 AM
    Comments

  Samguine

    Samguine

    Hallelujah!!!

    @curator..what are your thoughts? :)
     
    Samguine, Feb 20, 2017 at 7:32 AM
  curator

    curator

    @Samguine you are just looking for trouble :)

    Why is it always about money!
     
    curator, Feb 20, 2017 at 7:52 AM
