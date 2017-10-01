Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Metro Pastor Adeboye: Redemption Camp Land Was Bought For N6,000

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 1:37 PM. Views count: 153

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed that the church's gargantuan camp ground along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was bought for a token of N6,000.

    He said this at a special Independence Day service at the church international headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos state.

    He recalled that he was almost forced into debt to purchase 3 acres of land around Iju for N54,000 at the time but was careful enough not to run into debt.

    “When this place became too small I asked my elders to look for a bigger space. Then, I just graduated from the university with less than two years. So, they eventually saw a land around Iju for N54,000. Funny enough, I was not even having even N54. My elders were angry with me because I refused to borrow. In fact, if our church was the kind of churches where they vote, I’d have been impeached because I told them I was not going to borrow.

    “Few days later, a member was going to Ibadan from Lagos and he saw the land and called that the people were ready to accept N6, 000. I told him not to even negotiate and we quickly paid for it. That is our redemption camp today,” he said.

    He further implored Nigerians to pray for the country because some leaders are being controlled by demons.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 1, 2017 at 1:37 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Pastor Adeboye Redemption
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      I Will Kill Anyone Who Touches My Wife - Pastor Adeboye

      Samguine, Sep 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      5,419
      Samguine
      Sep 4, 2017
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      [Video] Pastor Adeboye Goes Romantic, Kisses His Wife On Church Altar

      Samguine, Aug 19, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      493
      Samguine
      Aug 19, 2017
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      Daddy Freeze Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Ban Of Aso-Ebi

      Samguine, Aug 14, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      4
      Views:
      1,728
      Samguine
      Aug 15, 2017
    4. Jules
      Metro

      Pastor Adeboye Places Curses On Cultists In Nigeria

      Jules, Jul 9, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      693
      Jules
      Jul 9, 2017
    5. Jules
      Metro

      Pastor Adeboye - I Still Iron For My Wife

      Jules, Jun 25, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      481
      kayode ajayi
      Jun 25, 2017
    6. Oluogunjobi
      Metro

      Evans: How Pastor Adeboye's Prayers 'Arrested' Kidnap Kingpin

      Oluogunjobi, Jun 17, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,357
      Oluogunjobi
      Jun 17, 2017
    7. kemi
      Metro

      Amidst Sex Scandal, Apostle Suleman Visits Redemption Camp, Seeks Prayer From Adeboye [PHOTOS]

      kemi, Apr 11, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      10,557
      onyishi grace
      Apr 11, 2017

    Comments