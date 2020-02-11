|Thread starter
|Metro Coronavirus:Churches are not places of infection but places of blessing - Pastor Chris says as he supports relaxation of lockdown order for churches
|Metro Popular Enugu Pastor resumes activity as a ‘cleric’ months after he was accused of sodomizing a little boy (video) – Linda Ikeji’s Nigeria News
|Metro Landlord Changes Church’s Lock To Prevent Pastor From Defying Lockdown – The Guardian Nigeria News
|Metro 5G controversy: Ashimolowo, Oyemade, Adeyemi, others disagree with Oyakhilome – The Nation Nigeria News
|Metro Churches were shut down in Nigeria during 1918 pandemic - Pastor Sam Adeyemi debunks Pastor Chris' claim on Antichrist, 5G and Coronavirus (video)-LIB
