Metro Pastor 'Admits' Defrauding Titi Atiku of N918m

    A confessional statement tendered before an Ikeja High Court on Tuesday exposed how Pastor Nsikakabasi Akpan-Jacobs voluntarily confessed defrauding Mrs Titi Atiku, the wife of former Vice-President Abubakar Atiku of N918 million.

    Mr Dickson Graymond, a retired detective with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) insisted on the voluntariness of Akpan-Jacob’s alleged confessional statement while giving evidence during a trial.

    While being led in evidence by Mr Babatunde Sonoiki, the EFCC prosecuting counsel, Graymond said: “There are so many things that he confided in me that he refused to put into writing.

    “He admitted to me that Florence Doregos was Titi Atiku but he refused to put that into writing.

    “He confided in me that he wanted to contest in the Akwa-Ibom elections and that as soon as he begs Her Excellency, the matter will be over.

    “All what he told me were not forced, I did not even force him to write all what he confided in me in his confessional statement.

    “All what he said in his statement was of his own free will.”

    Earlier during the proceedings, Ibe had objected to the tendering of statements Akpan-Jacobs had made at the EFCC offices dated Feb. 6, 12, and 13, 2009, March 4 and 5, 2009 and April 2, 2009 on the grounds that they were not given voluntarily.

    Following Ibe’s objection, Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye, in her ruling, ordered that a trial-within-trial should commence.
     

    RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017 at 4:07 PM
