Metro Pastor Angel Obinim Sleeps With Lady In His Church To Give Her Husband (VIDEO)

Below is a video showing Pastor Angel Obinim as he sleeps with a lady in his Church, a way of performing a miracle for her to have a husband.

In front of his congregation, Pastor Angel Obinim told the lady to lie down in a sofa while he also joined her and held tightly to her. In the process, the lady started kissing his hand as the congregation yelled in excitement.




