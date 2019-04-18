Below is a video showing Pastor Angel Obinim as he sleeps with a lady in his Church, a way of performing a miracle for her to have a husband.
In front of his congregation, Pastor Angel Obinim told the lady to lie down in a sofa while he also joined her and held tightly to her. In the process, the lady started kissing his hand as the congregation yelled in excitement.
read more
In front of his congregation, Pastor Angel Obinim told the lady to lie down in a sofa while he also joined her and held tightly to her. In the process, the lady started kissing his hand as the congregation yelled in excitement.
read more