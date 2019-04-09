Metro Pastor Anoints Members With Soft Drinks As Nigerians React - NAIRALAND

#1
Some pastors do weird things all in the name of miracles and anointing.

A video of a pastor pouring soft drinks - Coke, Fanta on his church members while a anointing them has sparked outrage online. The church members lined up with their two soft drinks each, and went to the pastor turn by turn, the pastor opened each of the soft drink and emptied all the content on his members.

Some were even 'bathing' while the pastor poured the drinks on them.

Jackson Ude shared this video of a pastor anointing members with soft drink.



read more
 
[14]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top