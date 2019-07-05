A car snatcher who claims to be a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has been paraded after launching an attack on an Uber driver.The suspect reportedly snatched a Toyota Corolla from an Uber driver he tricked into checking a credit alert at an ATM by 4a.m in Lagos. The Uber investor that called out the self-acclaimed cleric, said the car was tracked and retrieved at Sagamu in Ogun state.