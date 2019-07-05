JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Pastor arrested after snatching Uber driver's car - Linda Ikejis Blog

#1
A car snatcher who claims to be a Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has been paraded after launching an attack on an Uber driver.
The suspect reportedly snatched a Toyota Corolla from an Uber driver he tricked into checking a credit alert at an ATM by 4a.m in Lagos. The Uber investor that called out the self-acclaimed cleric, said the car was tracked and retrieved at Sagamu in Ogun state.
THEFT.PNG



READ MORE
 
[128]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top