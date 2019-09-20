A video which has gone viral on social media captured moment the founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre in Akure, Prophet Babatunde Omoemi assembled half-naked women to pray for him weeks after a 1-year-old child got missing during the church's special service.
From the video shared, the half-naked elderly women prayed that the Pastor overcomes every battle/challenge aimed at bringing him
read more
From the video shared, the half-naked elderly women prayed that the Pastor overcomes every battle/challenge aimed at bringing him
read more
Last edited:[180]