advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Pastor blames evil spirits for giving him a wrong Super Falcons prediction – Instablog9ja

#1
A former secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ebonyi State, Reverend Dr. Simeon Chinedu Ononogbu, has blamed “deceitful” spirit for his failed prediction that the Super Falcons will reach the semi-finals of the FIFA Women World Cup in France.

“It is a pity that the prediction …

rev.JPG

Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2J1jxww

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[59]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top