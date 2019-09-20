Metro Pastor Fatoyinbo asks court to dismiss Busola Dakoloâs rape lawsuit, demands N50m as damages (see court papers) – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

Founder and Senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the rape lawsuit filed against him by Busola Dakolo.

The COZA founder who asked for dismissal of the lawsuit on grounds of incompetence and frivolity, also …

