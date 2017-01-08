Pastor W. F. Kumuyi is set to retire as the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, the Punch reports. This is according to rules set by Financial Regulations Council for all registered churches, mosques, and CSOs. As a result, heads of non-profit organisations like churches now have a maximum period of 20 years to lead their organisations while in retirement. Such heads are also not permitted to hand over to their families. Pastor Kumuyi has spent 43 years in the position. Pastor Enoch Adeboye recently followed the guideline, and retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God recently.