Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Metro Pastor stops wedding over offensive dance moves of bridesmaids (video) – Naija.ng

#1
Different churches have different requirements from intending couples before they can join them in holy matrimony.

However, a couple in Zimbabwe probably did not expect that twerking can bring an end to their wedding ceremony....


Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking news ▷ Read Naija news 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2or4ceE

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[45]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top