Metro Pastor Taribo West Is Holding A Crusade In Lagos This December - Nairaland

#1
Taribo West as a name and a brand doesn’t need much introduction.

A Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a defender and best remembered for his various unusual and colourful hairstyles.
West who played for the Nigeria national team and played with top footballers in clubs like inter-milan, Ac milan, Auxerre and even Derby County just to mention a few will be holding a crusade this month on the 31st at Igando, Lagos state.

Pastor West who started a church in 2014 which he called Shelter In The Storm Miracle Church of All Nations located around Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos, will be holding a special crusade/cross-over on 31st of december 2019.



READ MORE
 
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top