Taribo West as a name and a brand doesn’t need much introduction.A Nigerian former professional footballer who played as a defender and best remembered for his various unusual and colourful hairstyles.West who played for the Nigeria national team and played with top footballers in clubs like inter-milan, Ac milan, Auxerre and even Derby County just to mention a few will be holding a crusade this month on the 31st at Igando, Lagos state.Pastor West who started a church in 2014 which he called Shelter In The Storm Miracle Church of All Nations located around Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos, will be holding a special crusade/cross-over on 31st of december 2019.