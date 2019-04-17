The Internet is currently buzzing with the story of a young girl, Lizzy who has been rescued from drug addiction by Senior Pastor of The House of Freedom, Tony Rapu.
The story of Lizzy, a young girl who said she attended …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Xkuxe8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The story of Lizzy, a young girl who said she attended …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Xkuxe8
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]