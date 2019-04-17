Metro Pastor Tony Rapu Rescues A Young Girl Addicted To Crack Cocaine (Watch Video) – Naijaloaded

#1
The Internet is currently buzzing with the story of a young girl, Lizzy who has been rescued from drug addiction by Senior Pastor of The House of Freedom, Tony Rapu.

The story of Lizzy, a young girl who said she attended …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Xkuxe8

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top