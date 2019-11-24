PASTOR TUNDE BAKARE’S LATTER RAIN ASSEMBLY BECOMES DOMINION HALL, CITADEL GLOBAL COMMUNITY CHURCH The Pastor Gbolahan Tunde Bakare led Latter Rain Assembly has changed name to Dominion Hall, Citadel Global Community Church. Church Gist gathered that the name was changed early this year, precisely in April 2019 in preparation
