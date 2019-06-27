advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Metro Pastor, Wife In Messy Fight Over Sex – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
The 16-year old marriage between a popular Pastor, Abayomi Adegboyega and his wife, Risikat, has reportedly crashed in Lagos over inability of the wife to meet up with his high sex demands. P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the fight worsened to the extent that Abayomi had threatened publicly that …

sex-wt.jpg

Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2xj8V6A CHUKA UBAH

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[68]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top