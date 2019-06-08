Metro Pastors And Imams To Obtain Licence Before Preaching In Kaduna State – Instablog9ja

#1
Kaduna State House of Assembly, on Friday, passed the Religious Preaching Regulation bill, 1984, into law

The bill is to regulate religious preaching in Kaduna State with a view of promoting religious harmony and peaceful co-existence amongst the residents of the state . The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, …



Read more via Instablog9ja – http://bit.ly/2Wwdrho

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top