Patience Jonathan Tells Buhari to Call Magu to Order

    Nigeria's former first lady, Patience Jonathan, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari to call Ibrahim Magu, Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to order.

    According to her, Magu’s disposition towards the former First Family, is portraying the organization as an agency for revenge.

    In a statement signed by her media aide Belema Meshack-Hart, Patience accused Magu of bias and intimidation, lamenting that he had been spreading barefaced falsehood and propaganda against her in the name of investigations.

    She said Magu’s actions were tantamount to “unjustified witch-hunt”, and that no other first lady had faced such fate of brazen intimidation in the history of this country.
     

