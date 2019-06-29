advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Entertainment Patience Ozokwor Reacts To Busola Dakolo’s Rape Allegation – Nairaland

#1
Nigerian veteran Actress, Patience Ozokwo has has reacted to the rape allegations on the Coza senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyino by Busola Dakolo.

According to her the video shared online; I hate rape I stand against rape in any form of shame. It is not justifiable at all and should not …

patience.jpg

via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2Xd4fie

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top