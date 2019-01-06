In this chat with Sunday Scoop’s Tofarati Ige, veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor talks about her late husband, career and other issues....
via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – http://bit.ly/2seeFwc
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – http://bit.ly/2seeFwc
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]