Patients, nurses flee city hospital over Ebola scare

There was panic at China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Naguru in Nakawa Division as patients and some health workers dashed out of the wards subsequent to an Ebola scare.

Dr Emmanuel Batibwe, the hospital director, said a patient had been admitted with Ebola-like symptoms before he died …

