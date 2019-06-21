There was panic at China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Naguru in Nakawa Division as patients and some health workers dashed out of the wards subsequent to an Ebola scare.
Dr Emmanuel Batibwe, the hospital director, said a patient had been admitted with Ebola-like symptoms before he died
