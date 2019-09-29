Justforex_nb_campaign

Paul Pogba 'tells Manchester United to increase his weekly salary to £600k' in an effort to force a move

Paul Pogba has reportedly told Manchester United to increase his weekly salary to £600k (£30million-a-year).

The Frenchman who has been linked with a move away from Manchester United to Juventus and Real Madrid asked for huge wages in an effort to force a move in January. ...

read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2nx1Vle

