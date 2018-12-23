Sports Paul Pogba Thanks Jose Mourinho For Improving Him As A Player – 360Nobs.com

#1
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba acknowledged that not everything “worked well” with Jose Mourinho but thanked the Portuguese for improving him as a player. Jose Mourinho’s two-and-a-half years in charge of Manchester United came to an end on Tuesday when he was fired in the wake of a 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool.....



Read more via 360Nobs.com – http://bit.ly/2Afp3rN

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[17]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top