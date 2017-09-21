Submit Post Advertise

Metro Pay-as-you-use TStv Set to Provide Tough Competition for DStv Nigeria

Views count: 3

    An indigenous pay-as-you-go satellite tv, TSTV Africa is set to be launched in Nigeria on the 1st of October, and is touted to be a tough competition for Multichoice's DSTV.

    TSTV says it will offer 100 channels including 12 sports channels for all the football leagues, movies, news and music. The decoder also comes with a 50 GB hard disk to record TV programs and a pause/play function.

    TSTV says its decoder and dish will cost N5000 and subscription prices are N200, N500, N1000, N1500 and N3000 respectively.

    The subscriptions will be pay-as-you-go as users will be able to pause their subscription whenever they aren't around.

    Nigerians are hailing the arrival of TSTV, with many expressing frustrations of their dealings with DStv.
     

