Pay us our 5 months’ dues, else strike continues, ASUU tells FG - New Telegraph
Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday accused the Federal Government of having deducted checkoff dues between February and June 2020 on behalf of their Union, but refused to remit same, threatening that without its remittance, the ongoing strike would...
www.newtelegraphng.com
