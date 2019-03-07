Former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has declared support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun ahead of the March 9 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.
Gbenga Daniel He said “I have directed all our Structures statewide to cast all their …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2C7GE5U
Get More Nigeria Political News
Gbenga Daniel He said “I have directed all our Structures statewide to cast all their …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2C7GE5U
Get More Nigeria Political News