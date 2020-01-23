Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Duoye Diri cannot be sworn in as governor on Friday.
The Supreme Court had nullified the election of David Lyon as governor-elect of Bayelsa and declared …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/39wmDnP
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Supreme Court had nullified the election of David Lyon as governor-elect of Bayelsa and declared …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/39wmDnP
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[144]