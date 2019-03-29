Politics PDP’s Fintiri Unseats Incumbent APC Governor, Jibrilla Bindow In Adamawa – Nairaland

PDP’s Fintiri Unseats Incumbent APC Governor In ADAMAWA Umar Fintiri, candidate of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won the Adamawa State governorship election. To emerge victor, FIntiri polled a total of 376,552 votes to beat Jibrilla Bindow, incumbent Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who …



