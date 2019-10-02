Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics PDP, Afenifere, ADC, others flay Buhari’s broadcast – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Criticism yesterday trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s 59th independence anniversary broadcast to the nation for not meeting the expectations of Nigerians.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described....

buhari.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2nFw16n

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top