AWKA – Strategies for 2021 governorship election in Anambra state are gathering momentum as political parties gear up for the forthcoming election.
Last week Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its 8th stakeholders meeting in Awka with a call for aspirants to begin subtle campaign so as not to …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/32Wo9gJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last week Saturday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its 8th stakeholders meeting in Awka with a call for aspirants to begin subtle campaign so as not to …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/32Wo9gJ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[40]