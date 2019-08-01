The Peoples Democratic Party has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the source of funding of the office of the first day being occupied by Aisha, his wife.
In a statement on Thursday, the party also asked Buhari to explain the rationale behind the office despite his promise to scrap it.
The party said the current administration is “extremely expensive” and urged the president to cut down cost of governance within the presidency and not through “cosmetic” means.
