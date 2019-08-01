Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics PDP asks Buhari: Who funds your wife’s office? - The Cable

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the source of funding of the office of the first day being occupied by Aisha, his wife.

In a statement on Thursday, the party also asked Buhari to explain the rationale behind the office despite his promise to scrap it.

The party said the current administration is “extremely expensive” and urged the president to cut down cost of governance within the presidency and not through “cosmetic” means.

aish.PNG

read
 
[72]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top