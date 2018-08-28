Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Politics PDP begins sale of nomination forms – Punch Newspapers

#1
The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has announced the sale of its nomination and expression of interest forms to its members who are interested in contesting elections in the country in 2019.

The announcement was made by the National Organising Secretary of the …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2BTextB

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top