Politics PDP bigwigs were all involved in this subsidy scam – Keyamo – Vanguard News

#1
The Director of Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN has said that Nigeria is the best-performing economy in Africa.

Keymo made this known while speaking on Channels TV on Monday, he said “I need to remind Nigerians about the GDP growth. Of the 11 countries that went …



Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2pViEwi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top